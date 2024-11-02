Advertisement

Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1

Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10

NC State football commitments in action — Week 10

NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.

 • Jacey Zembal
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game

NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game

NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.

 • Jacey Zembal
Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State

Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.

 • Jacey Zembal

NC State takes advantage of bye week, crushes Stanford
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford 59-28 on Carter-Finley Stadium.

NC State was clicking in both the passing game and with long touchdown runs to move up and down the field. The defense gave up a few big plays, but Stanford has struggled throwing the football this season, and that continued Saturday.

Click below to watch coach Dave Doeren's press conference.

