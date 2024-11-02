NC State takes advantage of bye week, crushes Stanford

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.
Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State
Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.
NC State started fast Saturday, which has been a season-long issue this season, and never let up in dominating Stanford 59-28 on Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State was clicking in both the passing game and with long touchdown runs to move up and down the field. The defense gave up a few big plays, but Stanford has struggled throwing the football this season, and that continued Saturday.
Click below to watch coach Dave Doeren's press conference.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- TE
- OG