Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong

NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week, and he played that way Saturday.

Bailey was in complete control and complemented by a dynamic running game to hammer Stanford 59-28 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Bailey went 18-of-20 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, plus six carries for 19 yards. He was complemented by senior running back Jordan Waters, who ran five times for 115 yards and two scores.

Senior defensive end Davin Vann added six tackles, one sack (and forced fumble) and two tackles for loss.

Senior safety/kick returner Donovan Kaufman chipped two tackles and half a tackle for loss, and had three kick returns for 164 yards, including a 91-yarder.

Click below to watch the interviews with Bailey, Vann, Kaufman and Waters.