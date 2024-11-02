Video reel: NC State's players aiming to close season strong

in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.
Senior TE Preston Douglas flips to NC State
Senior Preston Douglas verbally committed to South Carolina on June 12, but elected to keep NC State in the mix.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 31
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Thursday.
in other news
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 1
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
NC State football commitments in action — Week 10
NC State has 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2025, and Rivals.com has the Wolfpack ranked No. 42 in the country.
NC State feels refreshed going into Stanford game
NC State has had two weeks to heal and hit the refresh button going into Saturday's home game against Stanford.
NC State freshman quarterback Cedrick “C.J.” Bailey said he isn’t a freshman anymore this past week, and he played that way Saturday.
Bailey was in complete control and complemented by a dynamic running game to hammer Stanford 59-28 at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Bailey went 18-of-20 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, plus six carries for 19 yards. He was complemented by senior running back Jordan Waters, who ran five times for 115 yards and two scores.
Senior defensive end Davin Vann added six tackles, one sack (and forced fumble) and two tackles for loss.
Senior safety/kick returner Donovan Kaufman chipped two tackles and half a tackle for loss, and had three kick returns for 164 yards, including a 91-yarder.
Click below to watch the interviews with Bailey, Vann, Kaufman and Waters.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE