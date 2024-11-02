Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor

Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend and was inducted into the Wolfpack's Ring of Honor.
Wilson was a consensus All-American, won the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and first-team all-league a year ago.
Wilson finished with 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries his sixth year of college.
The former Rivals.com four-star prospect from Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High finished his decorated NC State career with 402 tackles (202 solo), 50 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, seven interceptions and 13 passes defended.
Wilson was drafted No. 98 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round, and has been a part-time starter as a rookie.
Wilson has 39 tackles, two quarterback hurries and one tackle for loss on the season for the 6-2 Steelers, where he plays with former NCSU quarterback Russell Wilson, who is also in the Ring of Honor.
