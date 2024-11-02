Payton Wilson inducted into NC State's Ring of Honor

Former NC State outside linebacker Payton Wilson was able to come home this weekend and was inducted into the Wolfpack's Ring of Honor.

Wilson was a consensus All-American, won the Dick Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award. He was the ACC defensive player of the year and first-team all-league a year ago.

Wilson finished with 138 tackles (69 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, two recovered fumbles, six passes broken up and 10 quarterback hurries his sixth year of college.