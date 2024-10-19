in other news
Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder
Three colleges are attempting to flip NC State senior wide receiver commit Jamar Browder.
Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers
NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC with a frustrating 24-17 home loss against Syracuse on Saturday.
Scouting California
NC State is badly in need of a win with the bye week looming, but California is also winless in ACC action.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.
What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.
Some thoughts for this week:
• NC State is one of the final three colleges for senior point guard Kaden Magwood, who will decide Nov. 11.
• Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook is out and has its ACC predictions.
• A local sophomore wide receiver is starting to put up numbers, and has offers from Duke and North Carolina. Will NC State be next?
• One of the key traveling team programs in the state of North Carolina for both boys and girls basketball has closed — Team Curry.
