Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder

Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder

Three colleges are attempting to flip NC State senior wide receiver commit Jamar Browder.

External content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL

Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL

Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.

 • Jacey Zembal
The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers

The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers

NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC with a frustrating 24-17 home loss against Syracuse on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jacey Zembal
Scouting California

Scouting California

NC State is badly in need of a win with the bye week looming, but California is also winless in ACC action.

 • Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.

 • Jacey Zembal

External content
Published Oct 19, 2024
Week in sound bites for California game
NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.

The Wolfpack (3-4 overall, 0-3 ACC) play at 3-3 California at 3:30 p.m. today on the ACC Network.

Click below to listen to some of the sound bites from the week, and click here to follow The Wolfpack Central on Instagram.

