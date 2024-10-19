Week in sound bites for California game

in other news
Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder
Three colleges are attempting to flip NC State senior wide receiver commit Jamar Browder.
Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers
NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC with a frustrating 24-17 home loss against Syracuse on Saturday.
Scouting California
NC State is badly in need of a win with the bye week looming, but California is also winless in ACC action.
Wolfpack newsstand — Oct. 16
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Wednesday.
in other news
Three schools attempting to flip NC State WR commit Jamar Browder
Three colleges are attempting to flip NC State senior wide receiver commit Jamar Browder.
Pack Pros: Week 6 in the NFL
Here is a summary of how former NC State football players did in the NFL this past weekend.
The review: NC State can't overcome three turnovers
NC State fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC with a frustrating 24-17 home loss against Syracuse on Saturday.
NC State are looking to get back to .500 and its first ACC win today.
The Wolfpack (3-4 overall, 0-3 ACC) play at 3-3 California at 3:30 p.m. today on the ACC Network.
Click below to listen to some of the sound bites from the week, and click here to follow The Wolfpack Central on Instagram.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE
- WR
- WR
- RB
- TE
- C
- CB
- RB
- DE
- OG
- OT