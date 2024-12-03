Texas, NC State have combined for 17 ex-transfer players

NC State features eight former transfers and Texas has nine.

NC State (5-2) hosts Texas (6-1) at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge on ESPN2. The Wolfpack are looking for its first signature win of the season, and were ranked No. 91 in the NET on Monday.

Both teams, by choice, have gone the transfer route in roster management. It paid off with a ACC Championship title and a berth to the Final Four last year for NC State.

Texas reached the Elite Eight in 2023 thanks in part to six transfers — who were also the top six scorers on the team — led by former Pittsburgh/Minnesota guard Marcus Carr with 15.9 points a contest. The Longhorns featured seven former transfers last year and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament under second-year coach Rodney Terry.