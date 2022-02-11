State of N.C. well-represented in 2024 rankings

The class of 2024 national rankings by Rivals.com included six players in the top 70.

Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth sophomore power forward Jarin Stevenson checked in at No. 29, with Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County small forward Paul McNeil two spots behind at No. 31.

Guard Jahseem Felton of Gastonia (N.C.) Gaston Christian, who is from South Carolina, checked in at No. 54. Concord (N.C.) Academy power forward Kany Tchanda, who is also new to the state, is at No. 62.

Wing Sir Mohammed of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High, and Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash point guard Jordan Vick also made the top 70. Mohammed is at No. 64 and Vick at No. 68.

NC State has offered Stevenson, McNeil and Pittsboro Northwood wing Drake Powell in the class of 2024. Powell, Charlotte South Mecklenburg point guard Bishop Boswell and Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds wing Rakease Passmore are the next wave of talent.