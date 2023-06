NC State sold rising senior guard Jaeden Mustaf on what he could accomplish this past weekend during his official visit.

Mustaf, who was joined by his parents and 13-year-old younger brother, arrived Saturday night and took in the sights and sounds of Raleigh. The Matthews (Md.) Carmel Christian four-star prospect had previously unofficially visited the Wolfpack last summer, but got the full experience before leaving town Monday morning.