Spring linebackers preview

The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups this spring and summarize where NC State stands. Up next is linebackers.

Spring football practice for NC State will start March 2, with the spring game at 1 p.m. April 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The ACC Network will show the game at 7 p.m.

The strength of the team lies at linebacker, depending on health.

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and senior middle linebacker Isaiah Moore would likely be in the NFL if not for injuries. Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury against Miami in the seventh game, but he was a model of durability beforehand. Wilson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Mississippi State in the second contest of the season.

Wilson has a lengthy injury history dating back to high school at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange. He missed the 2021 spring after undergoing shoulder surgery on both shoulders. He injured his knee his senior year in high school, and then suffered a second knee injury during the summer going into the 2018 season and had surgery.

When the 6-4, 230-pounder was healthy in 2020, he had 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Wolfpack.

The 6-2, 232-pound Moore was leading NC State in tackles (43) at the time of his injury. He overcame a rocky start at NC State, getting suspended his freshman year, but he quickly moved into the starting lineup in 2018. He has 259 career tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 43 games played.

The injuries to Wilson and Moore, thrust a new leading role on junior middle linebacker Drake Thomas. The 6-0, 230-pounder started the first seven games at strongside linebacker, but then thrived at his natural middle linebacker spot. He had 15 tackles and two sacks against Louisville, and he added eight tackles, two sacks and an interception for a touchdown vs. Syracuse.

Thomas finished with 100 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions last year.

Projected starters: Outside linebackers Payton Wilson, a redshirt junior, and junior Drake Thomas; middle linebacker Isaiah Moore.

Projected backups: Sophomore Devon Betty; junior Jaylon Scott; redshirt freshmen Caden Fordham, Jordan Poole and Jayland Parker; freshman Torren Wright.

Comments: Junior Jaylon Scott and sophomore Devon Betty are about as experienced as any backups in the ACC.

Scott entered last year at 245 pounds, and is now at 6-1 and 225 pounds. The weakside linebacker had 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games last year, starting six of them. Two of the games he played just special teams only.

Betty started four out of nine games at weakside linebacker last year and has experience at multiple linebacker spots. He didn’t play against both Clemson and Louisiana Tech, and was special teams only against Louisville.

Betty had 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack last year. He recorded a safety against Boston College, and had a season-high seven stops against both Miami and Florida State.

Of the redshirt freshmen, the 6-1, 225-pound Caden Fordham, who has gained 11 pounds, was able to get 25 snaps in against Furman. He had three tackles in the outing.

Fordham, Jayland Parker and Jordan Poole all played in three games last year. Parker was in the class of 2020, and Fordham and Poole were in 2021, and all were Rivals.com three-star prospects.

The 6-2, 205-pound Torren Wright is an early enrollee from Kannapolis (N.C.) Brown High. Rivals.com had him as a four-star prospect and No. 23 outside linebacker nationally in the class of 2022.