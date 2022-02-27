Spring tight ends preview

The Wolfpack Central will start taking a look at the position groups this spring and summarize where NC State stands. Up next is the tight ends.

Spring football practice for NC State will start March 2, with the spring game at 1 p.m. April 9 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The ACC Network will show the game at 7 p.m.

NC State turned a potential weakness into a strength with two position switches.

Tight ends coach Todd Goebbel worked in former running back Trent Pennix and wide receiver Christopher Toudle into a flex position last year. The duo created mismatches against linebackers on a consistent basis.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Pennix caught 16 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-4, 240-pound Toudle added 19 receptions for 190 yards and four scores, and he essentially missed the North Carolina game due to injury.

GoPack.com still lists Pennix and running back and Toudle at wide receiver, but they’ve flourished in their new roles.

Pennix arrived at running back in the class of 2018, and has gained close to 25 pounds since playing at Raleigh Sanderson High. He rushed for 201 carries for 1,247 yards and 16 touchdowns, but also showed his pass-catching prowess with 34 receptions for 397 yards and three scores.

Pennix didn’t get untracked at running back with 39 career carries for 173 yards, and made the move to a modified “Jaylen Samuels role.” Pennix caught three passes for a season-high 97 yards and a touchdown at Florida State.

Toudle had very modest receiving numbers at Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard High. He caught 21 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns his senior year, and was a modest Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2019.

Toudle caught four passes and a touchdown against both Florida State and Syracuse.

Projected starter: Redshirt junior Trent Pennix.

Projected backup: Redshirt sophomore Christopher Toudle.

Comments: Finding a run-blocker at the position could be a top priority this spring and during fall camp. Toudle had the lowest run-blocking grade on the roster at 37.5 percent per Pro Football Focus.

Four tight ends that weight at least 245 pounds are in the mix. Redshirt sophomore Kam Walker, and redshirt freshmen Cedd Seabrough, Fred Seabrough Jr. and Ezemdi Udoh will try and carve out a niche. Walker got in for three offensive snaps and played on special teams, and Udoh played in four games on special teams.