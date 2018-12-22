Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Location: Spartanburg, S.C.

Nickname: Spartans

2017-18 record: 7-25 overall and 2-12 Big South

2017 postseason: None

Head coach: Dave Dickerson first year at South Carolina-Upstate (4-8) and sixth year overall (75-93)

South Carolina-Upstate overview: New coach Dave Dickerson, who had a previous coaching stint at Tulane, has the Spartans off to a 4-8 start, but 2-8 against Division I competition.

South Carolina-Upstate crushed Truett-McConnell 85-54 on Wednesday, and also has a win against Brevard College on Nov. 10. The two Division I wins came against Western Michigan on Dec. 1 and South Carolina State on Dec. 15.

KenPom.com has the Spartan at No. 330 overall in the country out of 353 teams.

Backcourt: Senior guard Deion Holmes helps leads the way for the Spartans, and is a proven four-year scorer.

He averaged 15.5 points per game last year and shot 34.0 percent on three-pointers, but has improved to 39.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. He showed his explosive scoring potential with 35 points, five assists and five three-pointers in the 88-84 win over South Carolina State. He also had 25 points and four three-pointers in the win against Western Michigan.

Freshman point guard Dalvin White isn’t much of a scorer, but he has 38 assists against just 14 turnovers. However, he is shooting a miserable 9 of 42 from the field and 3 of 20 at the free-throw line to average 2.5 points per game. He had eight points and seven assists with zero turnovers in the win over South Carolina State.

Freshman wing Bryson Mozone comes off the bench and is averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Mozone and senior Jure Span provide depth at guard. The 6-4, 175-pound Span, who is from Slovenia averages 4.8 points and 4.2 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Another freshman, guard Everette Hammond, chips in 6.1 points and 2.3 rebounds a contest and senior point guard Pat Welch averages 2.9 points in 10.2 minutes per game.

Frontcourt: Holmes and fellow senior Malik Moore carry the offense. Moore, who is from Asheville, N.C., had a monster three-game stretch of three-straight double-doubles. He had 32 points, 10 rebounds and four three-pointers in a 79-77 loss to coach A.W. Hamilton and Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 5. Hamilton is a former NC State assistant.

Moore is shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent on three-pointers, and is averaging career highs in points (16.3), rebounds (6.8) and assists (2.8) thus far.

Freshman Josh Aldrich from Wilmington, N.C., chips in 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. The slender 6-7, 200-pounder is 8 of 20 on three pointers and does have 10 blocks on the young season. He had eight points against both Portland and Eastern Kentucky.

Freshman Nevin Zink holds down the center position and is averaging 5.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and shooting 56.3 percent form the field. The 6-9, 219-pounder isn’t a shot-blocking presence, just five on the season, and he had 10 points and eight boards against EKU. He also posted a career-high 14 points and eight boards in the 86-43 win over Brevard.

Freshman Brandon Martin, who is 6-5 and 213 pounds, comes off the bench to average 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

