Sophomore outside linebacker Ian Coleman is a key reason why Matthews (N.C.) Butler High is off to an 8-1 start.

Coleman is piling up the numbers while playing alongside senior older brother Jadyn Coleman, also a linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Ian Coleman has an offer from Boston College, and he camped at various regional colleges last June.

Coleman grew up in Greensboro, N.C., and is a big NC State fan.