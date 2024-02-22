GREENSBORO — Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High sophomore quarterback Faizon Brandon has become one of the most exciting football recruits in the class of 2026.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brandon has 16 total offers — NC State, Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Charlotte and East Carolina.