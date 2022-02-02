Sophomore Jordan Vick puts on show

The 6-foot, 160-pound Vick skied for an in-bounds alley-lop pass from teammate TJ Taybron and dunked it with authority against Bunn (N.C.) High. Vick, the younger brother of recent NC State football signee Jackson Vick , almost had a brother-to-brother alley-oop earlier in the season against Wilson (N.C.) Fike, but this made up for it.

“It was great and I flexed; I just had to,” Jordan Vick said. “That was just crazy.

“My brother knows we can get it done, but it just didn’t go down this year.”

Taybron had a great vantage point after making the baseline pass.

“I knew he was going to dunk it,” Taybron said. “He looked at me and I just threw it up. It gets the team going. That is what we do — run the floor and dunk.

“We’ve done that play, but he has never dunked it before. He always lays it up.”

Taybron wasn’t all that surprised by Vick’s leaping ability.

“We had talked before the game about how he has a lot of bounce,” Taybron said. “He’s pretty bouncy.”

Vick figures he has family bragging rights for a while now. He scored 20 points and added five assists and five steals in the 50-33 win over Bunn High.

“I do, I do,” said Vick on bragging rights. “TJ and I are going to run the whole conference.”

Jackson Vick has early enrolled at NC State for spring football, so not playing with his brother and not having him at the house has been different.

“Around the house, I don’t have anybody to take me places and I just hang out with my friends,” Jordan Vick said. “I’ve been in the house a lot lately. I’ve been trying to find rides to school now.”

Vick currently has offers from Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. Clemson and Davidson have recently contacted his coach. Naturally, he's been a steady visitor to NC State thanks to his older brother. This will be a big spring and summer playing with Team Durant traveling squad. He figures if he shows a consistent three-point shot, the rest will fall into place.

“I go to shooting school throughout the week,” Vick said. “I just put up a lot of shots all day and night [in workouts]. I am not afraid to put up shots.

“If I got it up to mid-30s from three-point land, I’d average about 27 points.”