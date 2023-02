Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers sophomore wide receiver Arrion Concepcion was going to be a steady visitor to NC State games next year, but now he will be treated as an offered recruit.

NC State pulled the trigger Wednesday in offering the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, much to the delight of his family. Arrion is the younger brother of NC State freshman wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, who enrolled this past month.