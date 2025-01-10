Video: NC State coach Kevin Keatts, senior Dontrez Styles face UNC

NC State and North Carolina renew their rivalry at 4 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack are coming off a 66-65 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday, to improve to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in the ACC. North Carolina is 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the league, and defeated SMU 82-67 on Tuesday.

The last time the two met, NC State and coach Kevin Keatts defeated UNC 84-76 to win the ACC Tournament on March 16, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

NC State senior forward Dontrez Styles had a unique viewpoint from the stands that game. He was a Georgetown player at the time, but wanted to watch the ACC Tournament. He played his first two years at North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over the Wolfpack out of high school. The Kinston, N.C., native then picked Georgetown over NC State when he entered the portal the first time.

Styles didn’t know he was going to end up transferring to NC State while the Wolfpack went on to win the ACC Tournament, but he knows the meaning of playing his old school. It will take on a different twist when NC State plays at North Carolina on Feb. 19.

