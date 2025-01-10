Dontrez Styles has unique perspective on NC State-UNC rivalry

From the moment Dontrez Styles picked NC State in his third recruitment, the anticipation started building for when he played North Carolina.

Styles and NC State will host North Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lenovo Center. The two teams will play in Chapel Hill on Feb. 19. Styles knows the spotlight will be on him after he played his first two years for the Tar Heels, before departing to Georgetown.

“I feel like it's exciting times, you know what I'm saying?” Styles said. “I'm probably the first player to ever do this, so for me it's exciting, it's new and it keeps me on my toes, so I can't wait for tomorrow.

“It was kind of a no-brainer. I feel like I'm an ACC guy. I'm from North Carolina. I grew up watching this my whole life. Deep down, I knew where I wanted to be, so I made it happen.”