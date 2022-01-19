Slow start dooms NC State

NC State got off to a disastrous start, trailing 15-0, and looking flat while doing it. The Wolfpack finally got on the board with sophomore point guard Cam Hayes dishing to sophomore center Jaylon Gibson for a layup with 12:37 left in the first half.

NC State had a familiar script, only the twist came to how the game started.

Virginia Tech road a strong first half and made just enough plays at the end of the game to win 62-59 over NC State at PNC Arena. NCSU fell to 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the ACC, and the Wolfpack host Virginia on Saturday. Virginia Tech improved to 10-7 overall and 4-3 in the league and evened the series with the Wolfpack this season.

NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said there were enough little things within their control that could have made a difference in a 3-point game. NC State missed the front end of two free throws in the last 4:40, and gave up 12 offensive rebounds.

“Man, our team has a lot of fight in them,” Keatts said. “That is what I’m proud of.

“This team is fighting our [butt’s] off, but there are four-five plays in the game, that if we probably get back, it would be a different outcome.”

NC State played a little better down the stretch of the first half, but was still in deep trouble, trailing 31-13 with 2:32 left in the first half. NC State reserve shooting guard Casey Morsell came alive and hit two three-pointers at the end of the half. Virginia Tech still had a healthy 35-21 halftime lead, but it could have been worse.

“We weren’t very sharp offensively in the first half,” Keatts said. “The conversation at halftime was that we’ve been there before. We talked about the Louisville game when we were down 14 at half. They needed to rely on our defense.”

Seabron went just 1 of 2 in the first half for five points. He said the team wasn’t hitting shots early and there was too many blown defensive assignments.

“Even though things weren’t going our way, we had to keep fighting,” Seabron said.

The energy definitely picked up in the second half, and it helped that freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith came alive a little bit. Smith hit a corner three-pointer to cut the VT lead to 50-44 with 10:10 left, and hope returned to the NC State sideline. However, the big move came almost five minutes later on a 7-0 run capped by senior power forward Jericole Hellems making a three-pointer to cut the Hokies lead to 55-53 with 5:33 left.

The problem for NC State is they could never take the lead. Virginia Tech point guard Storm Murphy was struggling with his jumper, but hit a big three-pointer to stretch the lead to 60-53 with 2:16 left.

Seabron was getting game-planned against all game and never truly hit his stride until the end of the game. He got a steal and dunk to cut the lead to 60-57 with 1:15 left, and then later got a layup to make it 60-59.

Now, NC State needed some help from the Hokies, but they didn’t get any. Freshman Sean Pedulla hit both free throws with 12.3 seconds remaining. NC State had one last gasp to tie the game and force overtime, but Smith fumbled the ball a little bit and then launched a three-pointer at the buzzer and missed.

NC State released a statement that freshman post player Ernest Ross was out for the season with a fractured ankle he suffered in practice prior to the Duke game Saturday. Ross will have surgery Friday, and it leaves the Wolfpack with just sophomores Ebenezer Dowuona and Gibson being taller than 6-8.

Keatts didn’t think the team was down at the start of the game due to the disappointing news that Ross was out for the season. The Wolfpack are down to nine scholarship players.

“I don’t think that contributed to the slow start,” Keatts said. “I think is where we miss Ernest Ross, if you guys remember, he was a live body. He was a kid who was finally starting to play good basketball.”

Keatts said Ross arriving later in the summer put him behind, and he was starting to finally catch up.

“He didn’t get any summer work in,” Keatts said. “I feel awful for him and I feel awful for the team.

“Our bigs are young and they are all we have.”

Virginia Tech out-rebounded NC State 37-26, and big men Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts combined to go 11 of 15 from the field for 23 points, 20 rebounds and four assists. Conversely, NC State held guards Murphy and Nahiem Alleyne to a combined 5 of 22 from the field and 3 of 15 on three-pointers for 14 points, plus seven turnovers.

Keatts also hopes the game will jump-start Morsell’s season. He had 11 points and four rebounds and went 4 of 7 on three-pointers. It might have been his best performance since injuring his ankle against Nebraska.

“I thought he played really well on both ends of the floor,” Keatts said. “He gave us a different dimension.”

NCSU hosts Virginia on Saturday, which is Morsell’s former team. He thinks he’s 100 percent from the ankle injury.

“It’s the details,” Morsell said. “We know as a team that we can compete with any team in the country. It’s just locking in on one last play or completing a possession.

“It’s not personal [vs. UVA]. as it is just another game. Those guys are still considered family to me . We’ll probably laugh at the end of the game.”