Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson remains the top-ranked player in the state, and a long-time NC State target. He’s ranked No. 20 and the Wolfpack offered him Oct. 8, 2021.

The class of 2024 is loaded in the state of North Carolina, and that was reflected in Wednesday's updated rankings.

NC State recently offered forward Trentyn Flowers, who now attends Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy. Flowers is originally from Atlanta, but has played at several high schools from coast-to-coast and is ranked No. 24.

Speaking of bi-coastal players, Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep small forward Paul McNeil is ranked No. 38 in the country. The former Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County standout could be NC State’s biggest priority in the class.

Jayden “Juke” Harris makes his debut in the Rivals.com rankings at No. 40. The Salisbury (N.C.) High wing broke out this past spring and summer.

Shooting guard Jaeden Mustaf checked in at No. 42 in the country and he’s one of the newcomers to the state. The former Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star has moved to Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian.

Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg small forward Isaiah Evans is ranked No. 44 in the country.

Joining Flowers at Combine Academy, explosive wing Rakease Passmore rose up to No. 48 in the nation. He played for Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds his first two years of high school, and grew up in Florida.

Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park has a pair of prospects ranked. Shooting guard Sir Mohammed is ranked No. 54 in the country, and point guard teammate Bishop Boswell was inserted into the rankings at No. 77. Boswell played his first two years at Charlotte South Mecklenburg.

Charlotte native Jahseem Felton is ranked No. 83, and the wing has settled in at his new school, Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy.

A pair of prospects that NC State has shown interest in, but haven’t offered yet, round out the rankings.

Winston-Salem, N.C., native Tyler Bailey is ranked No. 106 in the country, and the point guard has made the move from Mount Tabor High to La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School.

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian power forward Kany Tchanda is ranked No. 139 in the country. He helped Concord (N.C.) Academy win the NCISAA 3A state title last year.