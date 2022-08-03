NC State has been busy forming its class of 2024 potential recruiting board in June and July during the various evaluation periods.

NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.

NC State has offered in June the following recruits — Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian junior wing Jaeden Mustaf, Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy junior wing Rakease Passmore, Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg junior small forward Isaiah Evans, Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy junior guard Jahseem Felton and Salisbury (N.C.) High junior shooting guard Jayden Harris.

NC State had Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park wing Sir Mohammed unofficially visit Tuesday and he was offered.

A look at NC State's targets in the class of 2024: