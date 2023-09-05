Boston had narrowed his list down to the Wolfpack and Virginia Tech, but his recruitment had finished up weeks ago. Boston attended NC State’s Alpha Wolf on July 28, and then was offered by receivers coach Joker Phillips while at the event.

Boston, who goes by nickname “Tank” also considered Old Dominion and Middle Tennessee State. NC State landed Boston in the class of 2024, who attends Anderson (S.C.) Westside High, and also junior quarterback Will Wilson of Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder grew up outside the shadows of the Clemson, and has followed the ACC. Boston is a complete receiver with good body control, catching 38 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Westside High is off to a 1-1 start and play at Abbeville on Friday.