Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth senior wide receiver Jaire Richburg has made sure to unofficially visit NC State the last two weeks.

Richburg went through some of the testing June 5, and then returned to work with NCSU wide receiver coach Joker Phillips on June 12. Richburg culminates his lengthy recruiting journey with what will be his last likely official visit this weekend to NC State. He has also officially visited Virginia Tech on May 30-June 1.