Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion knew NC State was the place for him for a variety of reasons.

The biggest is that he'll get to play with older brother Kevin Concecpion for possibly two years. Kevin Concepcion was a breakout star for the Wolfpack this past fall with 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards.