Senior WR Arrion Concepcion to forge own path at NC State
Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Arrion Concepcion knew NC State was the place for him for a variety of reasons.
The biggest is that he'll get to play with older brother Kevin Concecpion for possibly two years. Kevin Concepcion was a breakout star for the Wolfpack this past fall with 71 receptions for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, and rushed 41 times for 320 yards.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Concepcion officially visited NC State on June 21-23, and he had previously unofficially visited both Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.).
NC State, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Indiana, Louisville, Charlotte, East Carolina, Campbell, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Marshall, James Madison, Temple and Georgia Southern have offered.
The Wolfpack offered Concepcion on Feb. 22, 2023, with wide receivers coach Joker Phillips the point man on him.
