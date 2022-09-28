ESPN’s HoopGurlz has her ranked No. 56 overall in the class of 2023.

The 5-foot-11 sharp-shooter officially visited NC State on Sept. 9-11, and then followed up by checking out USC. She called up NCSU coach Wes Moore on Sept. 19 to let him know, but kept her decision under wraps until Wednesday night, where she could announce at her high school in front of friends and family.

Edmond (Okla.) North senior forward Laci Steele had a pretty good idea that she wanted to go to NC State, but she was committed to going through her recruiting process.

“I think it was the people and every factor — people, coaches, team, atmosphere, culture — it was just amazing,” Steele said. “I definitely had my feeling going into the [USC] visit, but I wanted to make sure I made every visit.

“Coach Moore was super excited and he was actually playing golf with donors at the time [she committed]. He did me a solid and kept me quiet until today.”

Steele had officially visited USC, Northwestern and Texas A&M, and unofficially visited Texas A&M among her finalists. She was recruited coast-to-coast and racked up the mileage and airplane miles with unofficial visits, one of which was to NC State on June 20. Some recruits take unofficial visits to programs who have offered them, but the Wolfpack were still in evaluation mode.

“I just wanted to check them out, but I didn’t know a whole lot,” Steele said. “I had watched them on TV and really liked watching them. I wanted to get a visit in and make a connection before the life periods.”

NC State offered her her July 14 after watching her in the live evaluation periods. From there, her recruitment picked up and it has moved pretty fast.

“It was important to build a connection with them,” Steele said. “I think it did go fast but I did feel relief in telling the world where I’m headed the next four years.”

NC State has won three straight ACC Tournament titles and reached the Elite Eight last year in the NCAA Tournament. Having the chance to play in big games was another key factor.

“I think the winning culture, it just shows how much culture is important,” Steele said. “I definitely saw that. It’s no surprise they have so many ACC titles, just from the culture I saw. It is exciting that I’ll get to play for Final Four’s and titles like that.”

Steele helped Edmond (Okla.) North win the state title this past season and she averaged 21.9 points per game. She followed up with a big spring and summer with Texas-based Nike ProSkills traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Steele had earned offers in July from NC State, Georgia Tech and Colorado. Princeton, Harvard, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Texas A&M, USC, Illinois, Penn State and Northwestern, all offered after the April live periods.

Oklahoma, Rutgers, Auburn, Tulane, Xavier, Columbia, Davidson, Rice, UNLV, Texas-Arlington,Navy and Abilene Christian, have also offered.

Steele will participate in the Coach Wooten Top 150 camp this weekend in Mansfield, Texas, and then relax and enjoy her senior year and try to repeat as state champs. Steele is one of three starters returning, plus two key reserves.

“It is definitely a relief,” Steele said. “I can now focus on my senior season. We are definitely looking for another state title again.

"I'm excited about heading to Raleighwood for sure. I'm excited to be there."

Steele joins the highly-rated recruiting class of point guard Zoe Brooks of Holmdel (N.J.) St. John Vianney High and center Mallory Collier of Bartlett (Tenn.) High, who are both ranked in the HoopGurlz's top 45.