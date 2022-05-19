Saniya Rivers finds new home at NC State

The Wilmington, N.C., native felt at home and was on the same page with coach Wes Moore and his assistant coaching staff on how she would be used at both backcourt spots. Rivers made the decision official Thursday afternoon and she’s looking forward to arriving in Raleigh for summer school session II in July.

South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers said it essentially came down to the official visits to NC State and North Carolina.

Rivers also had some time to process her official visits because there was an NCAA dead period the week between seeing UNC, and then checking out NC State this past Friday-to-Sunday. She loved the lobster and shrimp she ate over the weekend.

“I got to meet all of the staff at NC State, from the academic advisors to even meeting the Vice Chancellor,” said Rivers, 19, who liked to major in something journalism/communications. “I got to meet a whole bunch of people and spend time with the team. They just walked me through campus and I got to experience things that I didn’t on unofficial visits. For unofficial visits, I would just watch the games and talk to the coaches after.

“I really needed that official visit to seal the deal.”

ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranked her No. 3 overall in the country after an impressive prep career at Ashley High and with the Carolina Flames traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Rivers will need to learn her new teammates, but she has known Moore for several years since the Wolfpack were a major factor in her first recruitment. Rivers had her pick of colleges the first time around in picking South Carolina. But the top five prospect felt something was missing in retrospect during her recruitment. She picked South Carolina over NC State, UConn, Tennessee, Maryland and Notre Dame among others.

“This go-around was a lot better because I was able to go on visits,” Rivers said. “I couldn’t go on any officials [in high school due to COVID]. I think the choice was made this time because I could go on visits.

“I got to know more about NC State and made a better decision this go-around.”

Rivers averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.9 minutes per game off the bench for South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks go 35-2 overall and win the national title. She shot 24.5 percent from the field (24 of 98), including 1 of 31 on three-pointers.

“I played every minute of the game and then I went to college and not knowing if I was going to play or how many minutes I’m going to play, it was definitely different mentally and physically,” Rivers said. “I adjusted and I was ready when my name was called and supported my teammates when it wasn’t.

“A lot of people thought that I was leaving is because I didn’t start or get as much playing time as I wanted, but it was much deeper than that.”

Rivers knows exactly what is needed this summer to improve on her outside shooting — changing her mindset.

“Coach Moore said he wants me to get my three-pointer going,” Rivers said. “It’s about confidence. If I’m in the gym shooting by myself, I can shoot the lights out. It can also be nerves as well in front of 10,000 fans. It was hard on me. I think sometimes my teammates didn’t want me to shoot the ball. It was just a lot and I couldn’t focus on my shot.”

Rivers said she got emotional when South Carolina opened up the season at NC State with a victory, but she didn’t get into the game. It also gave her some insight about what it will be like to play at historic Reynolds Coliseum in red and white. She though the energy was “beautiful to see.”

“I don’t think it was a ‘Wow, welcome to college,’ but ‘Wow, I don’t get to play in front of my home state’ moment,” Rivers said. “I definitely felt I deserved to.

“That was a very emotional day for me coming back. I had it all planned out. I was going to go and kill in front of my home state, have fun and I had family in the crowd watching me. Then I never got to take my warm-up shirt off. It was hurtful.”

Rivers admitted she was locked in with her own season, so she didn’t follow the Wolfpack much. She wouldn’t mind a future game against South Carolina though.

Rivers’ sister, Nanna Rivers, played for NC State from 2000-04, and having that connection is another nice by-product of her decision.

“It’s definitely cool that my sister played for NC State,” Rivers said. “My parents have friends and family that played for NC State. It’s cool that I’m really connected over there.”

Rivers also understands a little bit of what she’ll be facing at a new college. She attended Wilmington Laney High and then finished at Ashley High. Rivers also had the ball in his hands in high school.

“I went from Laney to Ashley and we went on another playoff run,” Rivers said. “I’m hoping to do the same thing. I went to South Carolina and got a national championship and now I’m transferring to NC State to get another one. Hopefully, it translates.”

NC State returns eight players from last year's 32-4 squad, and have added transfers Rivers, River Baldwin (Florida State) and Mimi Collins (Maryland). The Wolfpack have four scholarships remaining.

“Coach Moore has a lot planned for me and planned for this team,” Rivers said. “I can’t wait to be a part of it and win a national championship.”