ROCK HILL, S.C. — Jayden Quaintance is enjoying a life altering summer thus far.

Off the court, Quaintance said he’ll be moving from the class of 2025 to 2024 at Raleigh Word of God, and will turn 16 years old June 11.

On the court, Quaintance made the gold-winning USA under-16 squad that played in Mexico, reached the title game of the NBPA Camp and switched from Team Thad in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League to Team Loaded VA, which reached the semifinals Saturday in the adidas 3SSB in Rock Hill, S.C.