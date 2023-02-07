No. 8-ranked Virginia (17-4 overall, 9-3 ACC) hosts No. 22-ranked NC State at 9 p.m. tonight on ACC Network.

The Cavaliers have been remarkably consistent with just a two-game losing streak against two ranked foes in Dec. — Houston and at Miami (Fla.). Seven different UVA players have led them in scoring this season under veteran coach Tony Bennett .

The Virginia basketball team is steep with experience and has enough offensive firepower to be dangerous.

Virginia returned all five starters from last year, but one is coming off the bench this season.

The Cavaliers have an “older” squad with senior point guard Kihei Clark, senior post player Jayden Gardner, senior wing Armaan Franklin and senior power forward Ben Vander Plas. Junior combo guard Reece Beekman is the “young one” as a junior.

Garner arrived from East Carolina, Franklin from Indiana and Vander Plas is from Ohio.

Rankings

Virginia is No. 15 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 41.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cavaliers ranked No. 13 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 41.

KenPom.com has Virginia at No. 15, and NCSU checks in at No. 47.

RealtimeRPI.com has Virginia ranked No. 15 in the country, and NC State is No. 36.

Shooting

Virginia is averaging 70.3 points per game and shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 38.2 percent on three-pointers and 71.9 percent at the free-throw line.

Freshman wing Isaac McKneely is one of three players shooting at least 40 percent from three-point stripe at 43.9 percent. Beekman is at 43.1 percent and Clark is at 40.0. Franklin is another sniper at 39.8 percent on three-pointers.

Rebounding

The Cavaliers are averaging 32.5 rebounds per game and are a plus-1.3 on rebounding margin.

Gardner leads UVA with 5.1 rebounds and Vander Plas is right behind at 4.6 boards a game. Gardner has a team-high 42 offensive rebounds.

Defense

UVA is allowing 60.9 points per game, with opponents shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Junior Kadin Shedrick, who has been injured of late, leads the team with 28 blocks. Five players have at least 20 steals, with both Clark and Beekman at 25.

Depth

Virginia played three guys off the bench against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Senior center Francisco Caffaro and freshmen McKneely and Ryan Dunn have become the bench core. UVA has been missing Shedrick since Jan. 30.

McKneely is averaging 6.6 points and 21.1 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 43.9 percent on three-pointers. Dunn has chipped in 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game.