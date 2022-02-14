Scouting videos: Freshman Eli Ellis determined to succeed

Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep freshman point guard Eli Ellis has been hailed as the top class of 2025 prospect in the state of North Carolina by various gurus.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is becoming a household name in prep basketball circles in the state, due in part to his shot-making ability and gritty style. Four colleges have already offered him, including South Carolina and West Virginia.

The Wolfpack Central has watched him in various events since October, including twice in the last eight days. He played a loaded Chandler (Ariz.) AZ Compass Prep squad Feb. 6 at Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian, and helped Moravian Prep destroy Seaforth (Del.) Cross Christian Academy last Friday at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.