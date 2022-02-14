GREENSBORO — Point guard Eli Ellis might only be a freshman, but his resume is already littered with playing some of the top guards the state of North Carolina has featured.

Part of the reason is Ellis played on the varsity as an eighth grader last year for Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep. His younger brother Isaac Ellis is doing the same this season under their dad, coach Jeremy Ellis. Eli Ellis has gone against NC State junior guard commit Robert Dillingham, who Rivals.com ranks No. 7 in the class of 2023, numerous times in the past.