HILLSBOROUGH — Burlington (N.C.) Cummings High junior wide receiver Jonathan Paylor showed why he's one of the top 150 players in the country Friday.

Paylor and Cummings High rolled to a 42-13 victory at Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High. NC State has prioritized the 5-foot-9, 171-pounder since offering him June 5, 2021.