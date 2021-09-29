Scouting Louisiana Tech

NC State football is back at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 2 against Louisiana Tech at 6:00 p.m., available to watch online on ACC Network Extra or ESPN+. NC State is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press poll after improving to 3-1 following its double overtime win over previously-No. 9 Clemson. Louisiana Tech is 2-2, but easily could be 4-0 had it not blown a 20-point fourth quarter lead at Mississippi State or given up a successful end-of-game Hail Mary against SMU. Here is the full scouting report on Louisiana Tech:

Whether or not starting quarterback Austin Kendall will play Saturday is a question. (Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Five Louisiana Tech players to watch



Sixth-year senior linebacker Trey Baldwin (No. 2) Baldwin is one of those seniors who took advantage of the frozen eligibility last fall to repeat their last year in college football. The former junior college transfer was a standout a year ago, making second-team All-Conference USA after piling up 85 tackles, including 18 in a single game against UTSA. He also had seven tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception. Arguably Louisiana Tech's most complete defensive player, Baldwin has picked up where he left off last fall. Through four games, he has 28 tackles, including a pair for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a team-high three pass breakups.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Ben Bell (No. 96) Although undersized at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, Bell has been a disruptive pass rusher thus far this year. In the season opener at Mississippi State, Bell had five tackles, including a sack, forced a fumble and added a QB hurry. He added a second forced fumble and sack in week two against Southeastern Louisiana, and last Saturday vs. North Texas notched his third QB tackle this season. Bell also assisted on a tackle for a loss against SMU.

Redshirt sophomore receiver Smoke Harris (No. 6) Harris made the All Conference USA Freshman team in 2019 when he grabbed 39 receptions for 304 yards and four scores in eight games while also averaging an impressive 21.5 yards on his six punt returns. He was second-team all-conference last year when he caught 47 passes for 348 yards and two scores and also ran for a touchdown. The diminutive receiver (5-foot-6, 189 pounds), is the go-to receiver so far this season. He leads the Bulldogs with 21 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown., and he is averaging 15.3 yards per punt return.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Austin Kendall (No. 10) Kendall's availability for Saturday is in question after he missed the week three game against North Texas with an injury. However, if he plays Louisiana Tech's offense becomes more potent. It averaged 38.7 points per game with Kendall as its starter in the first three contests and had 24 in a win over North Texas without him. Kendall is a familiar name for NC State fans. He was a four-star prospect in the 2016 class coming out of Cuthbertson High in Waxhaw, N.C., and was rated the No. 77 player nationally. NC State recruited Kendall long and hard, but he signed with Oklahoma instead. After the 2018 season, Kendall left as a grad transfer to West Virginia, where in his debut season he led the Mountaineers to a 40-27 win over NC State by completing 27 of 40 passes for 272 yards and threw touchdowns with one pick. Thus far this season, Kendall has completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 837 yards and seven scores with three picks. He is Louisiana Tech's second-leading rusher with 98 yards and and has a team-high three running touchdowns.

Senior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (No. 7) Taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility, Williams transferred from Appalachian State, where he ran for 2,216 yards and 14 touchdowns over four years for the Mountaineers, to Louisiana Tech. He has been the Bulldogs' most effective runner this year, carrying 61 times for a team-high 258 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per rush, and two scores. Williams has also added seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. While at Appalachian State, Williams, a native of Rocky Mount, N.C., broke 100 yards in a game six times and ran for at least 500 yards all four years.

What to watch for from Louisiana Tech



1. Depends on who is at quarterback: It could be a game time decision on if Kendall can start. If he cannot play, then Louisiana Tech will turn to redshirt sophomore Aaron Allen, who completed 15 of 19 passes against North Texas for 136 yards. It's likely that Louisiana Tech will have to be more conservative in its offensive attack if it has to go with Allen. Last year, Allen started a pair of games and played in 10 contests. He had four touchdowns against eight interceptions. Kendall is an established veteran from the Power Five level and has proven to be a big addition for Louisiana Tech. He provides a steady presence in the backfield behind an offensive line that has struggled this year. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has given the Bulldogs a season-long grade of 47.3 in pass protection, which is 105th out of 130 teams at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), and its run blocking score is 48.3, 122nd nationally. 2. Good skill talent: Running back Marcus Williams Jr., and Kendall are not the only additions to impact Louisiana Tech's prolific offense. The emergence of redshirt freshman receiver Tre Harris (15 catches for 215 yards and three scores) and transfer adds of former Tennessee wideout Bub Means (nine catches for 187 yards and a TD) and UMass receiver Samuel Emilus (nine receptions for 160 yards and two scores) have combined to provide a signifiant boost to the Bulldogs. Veteran receiver Griffin Hebert, a second-year junior, came into the year with 49 catches for 812 yards and nine scores and has nine receptions for 67 yards thus far this year. Those are some of the reasons why NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said that this will be the best offense the Wolfpack has faced this season. 3. A suspect but opportunistic defense: Through four weeks, Louisiana Tech is giving up an average of 488.8 yards per game. Only four teams at the FBS level have allowed more per contest. One of those is South Florida, which is allowing 504.8 yards per game. NC State was able to pile up 525 yards on USF in the season opener for both teams, a 45-0 Wolfpack win. Louisiana Tech is allowing 148.0 yards per game on the ground, and the 4.45 yards per carry allowed is 94th nationally. It is through the air, though, where teams have really moved the football. The Bulldogs rank 128th in passing yards allowed at 348.5, and it's 146.16 QB rating given up is 102nd. Louisiana Tech though has gotten through by gaining eight turnovers in its four games. That is tied for 15th most thus far this year. The Bulldogs are tied for 23rd in the country in turnover margin (plus-three).

Three keys to the game for NC State football



1. Protect the football: If they don't turn it over, NC State should be able to move the ball, potentially at ease, against Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have given up yards and points. They are tied for 112th in points allowed per game at 33.3. With a talent advantage, NC State is in a position that, if it takes care of the football, it will need just a few stops on defense to potentially pull out the game. 2. Stop the run: In the three games where Louisiana Tech piled up at least 34 points, it averaged over 4.0 yards per carry and ran for at least 100 yards each time. Against North Texas, when Louisiana Tech won 24-17, it ran 40 times for 79 yards. If Kendall cannot go Saturday, the importance of stopping the Bulldogs' running game magnifies more.

3. Bring the energy and focus from the start: The theme of the week is to avoid the letdown after the emotional high of beating Clemson for the first time since 2011. Louisiana Tech is a far better out-of-conference opponent that either South Florida or Furman, two teams NC State crushed by a combined score of 90-7, and is expected to be a contender to win Conference USA. If NC State sleepwalks through the opening of the game, the Bulldogs are capable enough to take advantage of it.

Three numbers of note