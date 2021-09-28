Dave Doeren radio show recap

“We’re going to have our hands full, that’s for sure,” Gibson added. He also said that NC State is not good enough to let their guards down.

• Louisiana Tech is “by far” the best offense NC State has faced, Gibson said. He added its running game is better than Mississippi State’s but otherwise similar.

After the Clemson win, he noted it was a whole different feeling. He asked his players, “Do you like that feeling?”

• NC State now has a target on its back, Gibson said, so they have to leave the Clemson behind them when they leave the building on Sunday. The Pack only has eight more opportunities.

Gibson thinks Moore would be a great coach, and he said he would hire him if he could. Moore comes into meetings with what he has seen on film.

• Having redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore is like having a coach on the field, and Gibson joked if something happened to him on the sideline they don’t have to worry since Moore is on the field. Moore sometimes makes the adjustment on the field himself.

Gibson added he told the players sometimes he is going to make a bad call, and he’ll need the players to bail out his mistakes. The defense has brought into everything.

• Gibson gives credit to the players stepping into the injured players’ place. He also noted that having a normal spring, summer and fall camp have helped. The defense prepares and practice really hard.

• The linebackers are special, Gibson said, and the up front guys have helped do a good job to make the run defense so effective. Gibson adds that the safeties help out in the rush.

• Responding to the No. 2 ranking in third down defense, Gibson said it starts with the time and effort that they put into it. NC State is also a little unique in that they treat it like fourth down at times and mix up the blitzes and coverages.

• Gibson reflected on how he hated it for junior kicker Chris Dunn to miss that kick at the end of regulation, but he was not worried going into overtime. Nevertheless, he told his family and friends after the game that it was the most mentally draining game that he ever went through in his years as coaching.

Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tony Gibson is the assistant this week on the show. They joked how they need to do something about that No. 2 ranking for scoring defense.

The weekly Dave Doeren Radio Show is streamed live on NC State's Facebook account at around 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and then also broadcast on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on various affiliates across the state .

Head coach Dave Doeren did not get anything for winning the National Coach of the Week award, but he also added that the credit really belongs to the staff.

• When he knew the pass was incomplete against Clemson, Doeren said he was looking for his counterpart Dabo Swinney, and when they finished talking he turned around and found himself surrounded. He decided he would just jump up and down with the fans before he made his way to the Murphy Center and saw his son Luke.

• He thanked Swinney after the game for making him a better coach. Doeren respects Swinney, and he noted that it’s nice to have someone to try to compete with at that level in the league.

• Not beating Clemson was not just a NC State issue, but something very few teams in the ACC has done, Doeren added, which has led the accolades the Pack has received this week, but it’s time to put the game behind them.

• The team had great focus and worked hard in practice Tuesday, but Doeren said you can tell the offense is sore after playing over 100 snaps against Clemson.

• They met Sunday and Doeren said to cap off the celebration that evening and enjoy their lift on Monday before turning the page. He noted that the team didn’t listen well before Mississippi State and took a loss, so they don’t want history to repeat itself.

• Doeren doesn’t think you could have faced more adversity than what NC State has faced against Clemson. He said for about 50 seconds there was a, “You got to be kidding me?” moment after the missed field goal, but then they showed their resolve and regrouped.

• The environment was huge, Doeren said, for recruiting. He added that they have a history of putting players in the NFL, a great fanbase and the widest alumni base in the state, but that kind of atmosphere cannot be repeated anywhere else in the state and in very few places across the country.

• Clemson’s defense is really good and well-coached, Doeren noted. They bring blitzes from all over the place, so he was really impressed with NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck’s game plan and how he called the game when the bullets started flying.

• Avoiding bad plays at quarterback is paramount to keeping you from getting off schedule, Doeren said. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary has learned that and threw it away eight times, which were half of his incompletions.

• Speaking of the final touchdown, Doeren thought the protection was phenomenal. They were going for senior Emeka Emezie on a double move, but it was covered. Redshirt sophomore Devin Carter was running a screen and go, and Leary turned to that. Doeren noted that Clemson’s receiver had a similar chance to make a play similar to Carter's after that and didn’t make it.

• It was challenging for the offensive line to be on the field that much against Clemson, but Doeren felt the game plan with a lot of quick throws helped them.

• The time of possession blew Doeren’s mind away. He knew it was going to be lopsided, but if you are going to control the ball like that you need to be able to score points to keep a lead.

• The reasons why NC State was so good on third downs, Doeren explained, was because offensively they averaged over four yards on first down and defensively Clemson couldn’t run it on them.

• Clemson’s running stats were skewed by one QB scramble, but Doeren also thought they didn’t have enough plays in Clemson’s backfield to offset that.

• The only thing better than the three-and-outs that NC State has done so far is getting turnovers.

• Doeren is proud of the defense for wanting to play for the three players who have been lost for the season — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson, redshirt freshman defensive tackle C.J. Clark and senior safety Cyrus Fagan. Doeren really feels for Clark and Wilson now having a second season impacted by injuries.

• Doeren loves watching sixth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham block, and they made a big deal about it showing the team film Sunday.

• This offseason they spent a lot of time focusing on short-yardage plays, Doeren said. An example was the bootleg third down pass to redshirt sophomore tight end Trent Pennix, which Doeren added was well-executed.

• Doeren said there is no doubt that Moore is the alpha on the football team, and Moore is a great middle linebacker. Moore plays hard and gets the read right. Doeren is excited for what’s to come with Moore.

• Linebacker is more than about being tough, but it is very mentally challenging position, Doeren explained.

• Doeren thinks that sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson is playing faster.

• They felt it was important to get pressure against Clemson, and Doeren felt they contained him aside from one scramble. Gibson wanted to mix it up, but Doeren noted that Gibson kicked himself after the game for not blitzing on third and goal in the first overtime.

• Doeren recalled his conversation with Dunn during the game, and he reiterates that Dunn has been a phenomenal kicker at NC State. They are fortunate they were to overcome the missed kicks, but Doeren is excited to watch Dunn bounce back.

• The biggest thing when it comes to bouncing back from the Clemson win is talking about what could happen if you don’t. To avoid that, they discussed things that can be better, like throwing the deep ball and eliminating some of the penalties.

Doeren said they want to be better than last week every week.

• It meant everything to Doeren to see the offensive line control Clemson. Their motto is hard, tough, together for a reason. They try to be hardcore about finishing blocks, he noted.

• With regards to the penalties, Doeren attributed that to nerves and also there were issues with getting the plays into Leary on time. Two personal fouls were a combination of selfishness and immaturity.

Doeren thought they lost a couple of games with penalties last year, and if Clemson had their normal amount of flags instead of the 13 it had Saturday could have been that way, too.

• Louisiana Tech is the first balanced offense NC State will have played, Doeren said. NC State is going to have to score points and they will need some takeaways.

• Ends by pleading with fans to make it a great atmosphere Saturday, noting it will be fall break for students.