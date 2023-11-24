BYU has a strong basketball tradition, with three trips to the Elite Eight and seven to the Sweet 16. The program has gone from the Mountain West to the West Coast Conference and now the Big 12.

The Cougars are 5-0 and have a 74-65 win over San Diego State on Nov. 10 on the resume.

NC State plays Brigham Young at 10 p.m. tonight in the Las Vegas Showdown.

BYU has a deep crew, with a nucleus of nine players, but it could be down to eight if backup center Atiki Ally Atiki is suspended tonight for getting into a scuffle against Arizona State.

Senior reserve Jaxson Robinson, who played at both Texas A&M and Arkansas, leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points per game.

Senior guards Spencer Johnson and sophomore guard Dallin Hall have combined for 19.8 points and 9.4 assists per game.

Junior power forward Fousseyni Traori and Detroit Mercy senior transfer Noah Waterman bring different skills to the frontcourt.

Rankings

BYU was No. 84 in the NET rankings, and NC State was No. 43 last year.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cougars ranked No. 27 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 52.

KenPom.com has BYU at No. 12, and NCSU checks in at No. 54 this season.

RealtimeRPI.com has BYU was ranked No. 79 in the country, and NC State is No. 111.

Shooting

BYU is averaging an impressive 91.0 points per game, and are shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 38.1 percent on three-pointers and 81.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Waterman might be 6-10 or 6-11, but he’s a force from beyond the arc at 48.0 percent. Knell is right behind at 46.7 percent on three-pointers, with Hall is third on the team at 38.9 percent.

Johnson shot 46.1 percent on three-pointers last year, but is down to 28.6 percent in five games.

Rebounding

BYU is averaging 49.0 rebounds per game and are plus-19.4 for rebounding margin.

Waterman is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game and Traore is right behind at 6.6. Guards Johnson and sophomore wing Richie Saunders combine for 10.4 boards a contest.

Defense

The Cougars are allowing 55.0 points per game, with opponents shooting 37.1 percent from the field, 17.4 percent from three-point land and 55.3 percent on free throws.

Kenell, Traore and Saunders have five steals apiece and Traore has a team-high three blocks.

Depth

The aforementioned Robinson is averaging 13.8 points and 3.4 rebounds a contest, and shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent on three-pointers.

Saunders is also averaging double-digits off the bench. He’s averaging 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 21.6 minutes a contest.

Junior guard Trey Stewart chips in 5.4 points in 16.4 minutes per game. Freshman post player Townsend

Tripple is next man up if Atiki is suspended. BYU could also go small with Traore at center.