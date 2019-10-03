Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton came away with a whole new appreciation of NC State after his official visit last weekend.

Ambrose-Hylton, who is from Toronto, Canada, was joined by his mother and got to see the NCSU campus and facilities for the first time. He also made sure to soak in the knowledge from fifth-year senior small forward C.J. Bryce, who was his host over the weekend. With the Wolfpack football team playing at Florida State, he got to see what campus is normally like.