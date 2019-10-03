Keon Ambrose-Hylton soaked in NC State experience on official visit
Senior forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton came away with a whole new appreciation of NC State after his official visit last weekend.
Ambrose-Hylton, who is from Toronto, Canada, was joined by his mother and got to see the NCSU campus and facilities for the first time. He also made sure to soak in the knowledge from fifth-year senior small forward C.J. Bryce, who was his host over the weekend. With the Wolfpack football team playing at Florida State, he got to see what campus is normally like.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news