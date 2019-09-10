The Wolfpacker talked with Hayes about his visit for its subscribers .

In his weekly "3-Point Play" column, Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi addressed now class of 2020 point guard Cam Hayes , who made an official visit to NC State basketball over the weekend.

"Over the weekend, my coworker Corey Evans reported that four-star point guard Cam Hayes will make the move from the class of 2021 to 2020. So, the question is where does he fit in 2020’s national rankings?

"Well, I’ve got the answer. The floor general from North Carolina will enter the Rivals150 for the senior class at No. 46 overall.



"Now, what to make of his recruitment?

"First of all, the programs recruiting him have been expecting this change for a while so nobody should be behind or caught by surprise with the class change. Over the weekend, Hayes was visiting with Kevin Keatts and NC State officially and this weekend he’s scheduled to head to Tennessee.

"He’s then scheduled to take trips to Louisville and Maryland over the last two weekends of September and others involved at one level or another include Indiana, North Carolina and Texas Tech.

"There are visits to come, but the way things stand I see Keatts’ group as the team to beat and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Hayes ends up playing his college ball in Raleigh."