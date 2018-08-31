TheWolfpacker.com

Everything becomes official Saturday. The score is kept and the records begin being tabulated over a series of 13 weeks in the fall.

Last year, NCSU went 8-4 in the regular season before notching a ninth win with an easy bowl win over Arizona State in the Hyundai Sun Bowl. Along the way NC State went 6-2 in the ACC. Can NC State match that success this fall, perhaps exceed it or maybe take a step back? Our staff offers our official predictions for the year.

What will be NC State's record?

What will be NC State's record?

Matt Carter

I feel there is considerable range in what NC State's potential record could be, and I stand by what I wrote in a previous War Room that health is going to mean so much to the Wolfpack's success this fall. It's projected starting lineup is, despite the loss of many starters especially on defense, still an older and somewhat veteran collection with plenty of potential NFL Draft prospects.

The difference between last year and this year — last year's team had the combined seven NFL Draft picks this past April and whatever comes from the current senior and potential early-departing juniors. This year's depth is much more unproven and quite frankly young in a lot of positions.

If NCSU can stay relatively healthy, I suspect the Pack should win at home against James Madison, Georgia State and Virginia and probably win at Marshall and Syracuse, although the latter game I am more hesitant about.

Going to Clemson and emerging victorious is tough, and although I am not a big believer in Louisville this fall, I'd rather player them early than late like NCSU gets them (Nov. 17). I chalk those two as losses.

That puts NC State at 5-2 in my book with home games against Boston College, Florida State, Wake Forest and West Virginia and a road date at UNC. Truthfully if the game in Chapel Hill wasn't a rivalry showdown, I might be tempted to put that in the probably should win category. I'll go ahead and guess though that NC State wins that and now I am at 6-2.

For me the success of the season will be dictated by those four home games remaining. West Virginia has received a lot of hype this preseason on a national level and many believe that new coach Willie Taggart will lead a FSU revival. Both are preseason nationally ranked. Boston College has emerged as the favorite sleeper of choice in the ACC, and Wake Forest will be a tough showdown as well.

My instinct says that NCSU will go 3-1 in that stretch, but my head says be safer and predict 2-2. Thus my official projection is 8-4, even though I am severely tempted to say 9-3.

Jacey Zembal

Last year, my prevailing thought was with so many seniors that it was a now or never scenario to get the program over the hump and play in a meaningful bowl game.

The losses to South Carolina and Wake Forest pushed NC State into the Sun Bowl, and that proved to be a mixed bag. On the one hand, there is always a lot of good will from winning a bowl game and reaching nine wins, but that wasn't the kind of bowl game the Wolfpack needed. Playing an Arizona State team, who had fired its head coach, is the kind of bowl game you hope to play in when you are 6-6 and trying to finish about .500. The tone in that regard was set when defensive end Bradley Chubb passed on playing in the bowl game to preserve his health for the NFL Draft.

I didn't think at the time that NC State would get the chance for a do-over this season, but everything is pointing toward the Wolfpack getting another opportunity at winning 10 games and playing in a quality bowl game.



Last year's NC State team maybe had more talent, but it also had a tougher schedule. Getting both Boston College and Wake Forest at home could be the difference in going 9-3 this season. Hosting West Virginia with its defense-optional style replaces playing at Notre Dame, so another key advantage. Swapping Pittsburgh for Virginia is essentially a wash.



Many have pointed to playing at Syracuse, which follows playing at Clemson, as a potential loss. The Orange lost its two star wide receivers and two key linebackers who were the heart of a porous, at times, defense.



Winning at Clemson on Oct. 20 seems to be a daunting task, but every other game on the schedule appears winnable. The key will be good health, some good luck at the right moments and a kicker that can make some big field goals. If that comes together, going 9-3 and hopefully playing a good bowl team who isn't changing coaches can help highlight a successful season.

