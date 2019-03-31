Capping the busy weekend was speedy slot receiver Nate McCollum , a two-sport star at Dutchtown High in Hampton, Ga.

For the third time this weekend, the red light turned on at NC State.

If you call one wolf the whole pack will come 🐺 @coachfedd @coachrogersdut1 @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/zu4cw29uIk

What a weekend!!! The Red Light is Burning Bright Again!!! pic.twitter.com/wCZTaMMRMT

McCollum, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, will also play baseball for NC State. He visited unofficially over the weekend, his second trip to Raleigh in about a month. McCollum also listed offers from, among others, Kansas, Michigan State, Syracuse and Tennessee.



As a junior, McCollum was named the 4-AAAAA region’s Offensive Player of the Year by the area’s coaches and also was picked all-county by the Henry Herald. He was selected second-team all-state for Class AAAAA.

The Wolfpacker will have more on McCollum shortly.