Receiver Nate McCollum verbally commits to NC State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
For the third time this weekend, the red light turned on at NC State.
After three-star defensive back Joseph Johnson from Richmond (Va.) Life Christian Academy picked NCSU Saturday. Then earlier Sunday evening, defensive back Aydan White from Asheville’s Christ School joined the class.
Capping the busy weekend was speedy slot receiver Nate McCollum, a two-sport star at Dutchtown High in Hampton, Ga.
If you call one wolf the whole pack will come 🐺@coachfedd @coachrogersdut1 @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/zu4cw29uIk— ᴱᴵᴳᴴᵀ ᵂᴼᴿᴸᴰ🎱 (@nate_mccollum) April 1, 2019
What a weekend!!! The Red Light is Burning Bright Again!!! pic.twitter.com/wCZTaMMRMT— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) April 1, 2019
McCollum, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, will also play baseball for NC State. He visited unofficially over the weekend, his second trip to Raleigh in about a month. McCollum also listed offers from, among others, Kansas, Michigan State, Syracuse and Tennessee.
As a junior, McCollum was named the 4-AAAAA region’s Offensive Player of the Year by the area’s coaches and also was picked all-county by the Henry Herald. He was selected second-team all-state for Class AAAAA.
The Wolfpacker will have more on McCollum shortly.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook