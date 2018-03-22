NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Matt McKay had a “know where you are moment” when he found out some crucial news Jan. 15.

McKay figured the first domino in quarterback news was having sixth-year senior Ryan Finley announcing his return Jan. 6. The expectation was that if Finley turned professional, that fifth-year senior Jalan McClendon would remain in Raleigh to fight for the job. Instead, McClendon announced Jan. 15 that he would be transferring, and ultimately settled on Baylor this week, where he’ll be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer.

The McClendon transfer meant McKay knew everything in his football life has changed. McKay or incoming freshman quarterback Devin Leary could be a play away from having to come into the game.

“I was like this has just gotten real and that I need to lock in even more,” McKay said. “It is really real and you just have to be prepared at all times. [NCSU offensive coordinator] Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz just tells me to always be ready when your number is called.”

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said McKay can sometimes be a perfectionist at quarterback and has to move on when mistakes occur.

“You have to deal with that when it happens because you aren’t going to be perfect,” Doeren said. “As a quarterback, you want to make those unbelievable highlight reel plays all the time. You have to realize it is going to happen if you are smart with the football. He is getting there.”

The year spent under the tutelage of Eli Drinkwitz has improved McKay’s decision making, mental toughness and pocket presence. Doeren pointed out that it is all about getting as many reps as possible this spring.

“Just being a leader and my footwork as well,” McKay said. “I feel like my play has gotten a lot better since last year.”

Finley and McKay might have an age difference, but the McKay understands how important the opportunity it is to glean whatever information he can from the former Boise State graduate transfer. Perhaps the most important lesson Finley has passed down is to simplify your life off the field so on the field things can go well.

‘I ask him a lot of questions and he doesn’t mind,” McKay said. “We have a good relationship. I just like to watch his every move and how goes through drills, meetings and workouts.

“He’s like a mentor to me and a big brother.”

McKay is looking forward to showing off his progress at the Kay Yow Spring Game on April 7 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“It will definitely be a great opportunity and I’m excited for the spring game,” McKay said.

McKay was just 17 years old when he early enrolled at NC State a year ago for the spring semester. He knew he’d be redshirting, but it still takes time for the game to slow down for a quarterback. The concern used to be whether he’d be big and strong enough to be an ACC quarterback, but the former Raleigh Wakefield quarterback has answered those concerns, now checking in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.

“It has definitely calmed down a lot and I feel more comfortable,” McKay said. “I am running the plays, leading and I know where to go with the football.

“College was different [compared to Wakefield High]. It was fast-paced. I came in with 12-to-15 credit hours. There was practice, workouts and everything. I do feel like I”m an old 18 being a sophomore now [academically].”

McKay had a few former Wakefield classmates who attended NC State. The opportunity to go to college in his hometown likely eased his adjustment as a then 17-year-old. He didn’t go back for prom, but he did attend his graduation ceremony.

“It definitely would have been harder if I was in a different city,” McKay said. “This is a good environment and close to home. I definitely had a lot of support from my parents.”

McKay was an exciting dual-threat quarterback who was a three-year starter at Wakefield. He passed for 1,956 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 895 yards and 17 scores his senior year. Rivals.com ranked him the No. 41 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2017.

“I definitely improved a lot and I feel like I’m stronger,” McKay said. “I’m more accurate now than in high school. I can read coverages and know where to go with the ball.”

McKay will one day be reunited with his younger brother, junior Wakefield center/guard Tim McKay, who verbally committed for NC State for the class of 2019. The younger McKay is just 16 years old.

“We started school really early in Long Island, N.Y.,” Matt McKay said. “We just started way earlier.”