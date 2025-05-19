Football recruits shine at state track and field meets

Rule clocked 47.22 seconds in the 400, and the relay finished with 3:18.01.

Junior running back Jamal Rule had a big weekend on the track, winning the 400-meter dash and was part of the first-place 1,600-meter relay for Charlotte (N.C.) Christian in the NCISAA Division I state track meet at Charlotte Country Day.

Rule also finished fourth in the 200 (21.92), and he was seventh in the long jump with 20 feet, 8.75 inches.

Rule has been to NC State, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Boston College, Miami (Fla.), Syracuse and Wisconsin in recent months. He’s set to visit Wisconsin on May 29-June, NC State on June 6-8, and Nebraska on June 13-15. If needed, June 20-22 would be for a fourth official visit.

Former NCSU recruiting target Gordon Sellars, a wide receiver for Charlotte Providence Day, who has picked Clemson, clocked 11.07 in the prelims of the 100 dash, and was eighth in the 200 (25.23). Sellars was part of Providence Day’s second-place finish in the 800 relay and third-place finish in the 400 relay.

The NCHSAA state meet at North Carolina A&T on Friday and Saturday, featured two key sophomore targets for NC State.

West Charlotte (N.C.) High sophomore speedster Davion Jones finished third in the 100-meter dash with 10.73 seconds in the NCHSAA Division 3 state meet. The free safety and wide receiver has a NC State offer.

St. Pauls (N.C.) High sophomore defensive tackle Antwan McKoy finished 13th in the shot put with 40 feet, 6 inches. NC State recently offered him.

Former NC State recruiting target Trashawn Ruffin of Mount Olive (N.C.) North Duplin, who is currently committed to North Carolina, was seventh in the shot put (48-0).

A few football and track and field standouts shined in state meets in Florida and South Carolina.

NC State defensive end signee Colby Cronk of Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler defended his shot put title with another victory, tossing 62-4, and he was second in the discus with 178-7 at the Florida Division 4A state meet.

Speedy cornerback Jordyn Best of Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View High, who will be officially visiting NC State in June, won the 100 dash (10.52), was third in the 200 (21.63) and helped his school win the 400 relay (40.88) in the South Carolina AAAAA state meet at Columbia Spring Valley High.

Sophomore athlete Sequel Patterson of Indian Land (S.C.) High was second in the high jump with 6-4 3/4 in the South Carolina AAAAA Division 2 state meet.