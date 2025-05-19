Wolfpack newsstand — May 19

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer —Why Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is having ‘ton of fun’ in NHL playoffs
Charlotte Observer — Greatness stops in Charlotte: Scheffler posts memorable PGA Championship win
Charlotte Observer — Former Duke assistant Jai Lucas carving his own path as head coach at Miami
Charlotte Observer — NHL releases Eastern Conference Final schedule. Here’s when the Hurricanes play
GoPack.com — Madsen Concludes Historic Freshman Season at NCAA Championship
Social media posts
Video of the day
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
threads.net/thewolfpackcentral