Wolfpack newsstand — May 19

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Raleigh News & Observer —Why Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen is having ‘ton of fun’ in NHL playoffs

Charlotte Observer — Greatness stops in Charlotte: Scheffler posts memorable PGA Championship win

Charlotte Observer — Former Duke assistant Jai Lucas carving his own path as head coach at Miami

Charlotte Observer — NHL releases Eastern Conference Final schedule. Here’s when the Hurricanes play

GoPack.com — Madsen Concludes Historic Freshman Season at NCAA Championship