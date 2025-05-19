Published May 19, 2025
Video reel: Stars shine at Josh Level Classic
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
GREENSBORO — The Josh Level Classic brought together many of the top players in the state of North Carolina on May 10 at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High.

Greensboro Ben E. Smith High junior wing Jyi Dawkins won MVP after helping lead Team Tree to a 138-135 victory. Dawkins finished with 23 points and six rebounds in the victory.

NC State's previous staff offered a trio of juniors, who played in the game — Greensboro Caldwell Academy wing Cole Cloer, Lincolnton Combine Academy guard Yohance Connor and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy center Cody Peck.

Additionally, sophomores C.J. Rosser and King Gibson have been evaluated. Rosser is in contention for the No. 1-ranked player in his class coming out of Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash High. Gibson is a four-star shooting guard from Greensboro, who attended Montverde (Fla.) Academy last year.

2025 Josh Level Classic playlist

Team Tree:

Trey Beamer

Cole Cloer

Jaylen Cross — Wake Forest signee

Jyi Dawkins

Markus Kerr

Kenny Miller — Elizabeth City State signee

R.J. Moore Jr.

Dionte Neal

Charles Pur

C.J. Rosser

Zacch Wiggins — Old Dominion signee

–––

Team Joe:

Yohance Connor

Isaiah Denis — North Carolina signee

Bradley Floyd

King Gibson

Jackson Keith — Butler signee

Adriel Nyorha — South Florida signee

Cody Peck

Johnniyus Sharpe — South Carolina-Aiken signee

Isaiah Whitsett

Q Williams

Offered players by NC State

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

