Video reel: Stars shine at Josh Level Classic

GREENSBORO — The Josh Level Classic brought together many of the top players in the state of North Carolina on May 10 at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High.

Greensboro Ben E. Smith High junior wing Jyi Dawkins won MVP after helping lead Team Tree to a 138-135 victory. Dawkins finished with 23 points and six rebounds in the victory.

NC State's previous staff offered a trio of juniors, who played in the game — Greensboro Caldwell Academy wing Cole Cloer, Lincolnton Combine Academy guard Yohance Connor and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy center Cody Peck.

Additionally, sophomores C.J. Rosser and King Gibson have been evaluated. Rosser is in contention for the No. 1-ranked player in his class coming out of Rocky Mount (N.C.) Northern Nash High. Gibson is a four-star shooting guard from Greensboro, who attended Montverde (Fla.) Academy last year.