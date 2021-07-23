Quarterback Lex Thomas commits to NC State

It did not take long for Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage class of 2023 quarterback Lex Thomas to make a verbal commitment to NC State.

Thomas, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, was offered by the Wolfpack in June after a strong performance at its summer camp. And it figured that Thomas already knew everything he needed to know about the NC State program.

His older brothers — redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas — are starters returning from the Wolfpack's 8-4 team in 2020.