Quarterback Lex Thomas commits to NC State
It did not take long for Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage class of 2023 quarterback Lex Thomas to make a verbal commitment to NC State.
Thomas, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, was offered by the Wolfpack in June after a strong performance at its summer camp. And it figured that Thomas already knew everything he needed to know about the NC State program.
His older brothers — redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas — are starters returning from the Wolfpack's 8-4 team in 2020.
Former Heritage quarterback Cade Cunningham graduated this summer after starting for the varsity team the past three seasons, which leaves Thomas to take over as the starter this fall.
Like his older brothers, Lex is a multi-sport athlete. He played varsity basketball for the Huskies last year and is also a baseball player.
The Wolfpacker will have more on this breaking story.
