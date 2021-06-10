NC State is a family atmosphere for 2023 QB Lex Thomas

NC State handed out several offers last weekend at its first camp of the summer, including a familiar face in 2023 quarterback Lex Thomas of Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C.

The youngest of three sons, Wolfpack fans have already gotten to know his two older brothers: redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas.

Considering how well the elder Thomas brothers have performed — Thayer had a team-high six receiving touchdowns in 2020 and Drake’s 9.5 tackles for loss was good for fourth-most on the defense — an offer for Lex shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“I know most of the players really well,” Thomas said. “ I say what's up to them. They know me, I know them. I know all the coaches too, so yeah, it's definitely a family atmosphere for me.”