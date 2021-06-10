NC State is a family atmosphere for 2023 QB Lex Thomas
NC State handed out several offers last weekend at its first camp of the summer, including a familiar face in 2023 quarterback Lex Thomas of Heritage High in Wake Forest, N.C.
The youngest of three sons, Wolfpack fans have already gotten to know his two older brothers: redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas.
Considering how well the elder Thomas brothers have performed — Thayer had a team-high six receiving touchdowns in 2020 and Drake’s 9.5 tackles for loss was good for fourth-most on the defense — an offer for Lex shouldn’t come as a surprise.
“I know most of the players really well,” Thomas said. “ I say what's up to them. They know me, I know them. I know all the coaches too, so yeah, it's definitely a family atmosphere for me.”
NC State is the first school to offer Thomas, but other schools will likely follow the Pack once he is able to get some varsity reps on film this fall. Former Heritage quarterback Cade Cunningham graduated this summer after starting for the varsity team the past three seasons, which leaves Thomas as the expected candidate to replace him entering his junior campaign.
Like his older brothers, Lex is a multi-sport athlete. He played varsity basketball for the Huskies last year and is also a baseball player.
The eldest Thomas, Thayer, was originally a walk-on that ultimately worked his way into a scholarship in the spring of his redshirt freshman season. Drake was a three-star prospect that ranked No. 22 nationally among inside linebackers in the 2019 class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news