Wilson recently camped at NC State on June 17, which was his seventh unofficial visit. Picking NC State just made sense, and he picked the Wolfpack over offers from South Carolina, Duke, Penn State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Texas Christian, James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and South Carolina State.

Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast junior quarterback Will Wilson has been prioritized by NC State for nearly two years, and he knew where to call his future home.

Rivals.com has Wilson as a three-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in South Carolina in the class of 2025.

NC State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper and then offensive coordinator Tim Beck offered Wilson on Aug. 31, 2022. Roper became the point guy after Beck was hired at Coastal Carolina. Wilson has gotten to know new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder threw for 1,797 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, and also rushed for 705 yards and 14 scores last year, while playing for his father Walt Wilson.

Wilson camped in June at NC State, North Carolina, Clemson, Texas Christian and Virginia Tech. He camped at NC State last June and returned for Alpha Wolf on July 29. He attended the Charleston Southern at NC State game during the season, plus when Texas Tech and Boston College played in Raleigh.

“I look forward to going to NC State every time, with the family here and culture,” said Wilson, following his last visit. “I feel like it is home. I learn something new every time.”

Wilson is the NC State’s first commitment for the class of 2025. NC State has only offered three other quarterbacks in the class of 2025 — Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth’s Bryce Baker, Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal School’s Sawyer Anderson and Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot’s Carter Smith.