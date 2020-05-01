North Carolina State Wolfpack Director Of Athletics Boo Corrigan Discusses Celebrating ACC Championships, The Status Of A Facility Master Plan, ACC Network And More

Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is not how NC State Wolfpack director of athletics Boo Corrigan anticipated spending his one-year anniversary on the job. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Corrigan had cause for celebration with conference championships in women's cross country, men's swimming, wrestling and perhaps most notably women's basketball. Corrigan was also laying the groundwork for what will be a facilities master plan to help take NC State to the next level. Here are more highlights from Corrigan's exclusive interview with The Wolfpacker. Related link: Part I of highlights from interview with Corrigan focusing on coronavirus impact.

Corrigan was hired by chancellor Randy Woodson to start as NC State's AD April 30, 2019. A year later, he reflects on what he has learned. (NC State media relations)

Before coronavirus, what stood out about your first year at NC State? “The passion of our fans, the pride and connection they have to this great institution is really been what’s the driver for me everyday with what’s going on. “Whether that’s Wes Moore in women’s basketball winning an ACC Championship for the first time in years, beating Duke in basketball at PNC and seeing that place so alive, to being in Reynolds watching Pat Popolizio and the wrestling program doing what they’re doing, or having the women’s cross country team over to our house after they won their fourth consecutive ACC championship. “Just the pride, the excitement that people have about NC State has really been something that keeps me going and motivated every day to make us the best NC State we can be.” Do you just enjoy having title winning teams over for dinner or is that something you’ve always done? “Yeah, it’s something we think is a great fit. We’ve also had the student-athlete advisors council over to our house. We’ve had all coaches team together. “… You want to be able to share everything we can with them and, quite frankly, we want to celebrate as much as we can. The accomplishments are great, and we want them to feel great about what they’re doing; we want them to know that they’re appreciated and that’s just one way we can do that.” Is there any possibility we could see a shift towards regional scheduling when Olympic sports resume? “I think that’s a logical place to go. As you’re looking at budgets, and you’re looking at everything that you’re trying to accomplish, I think it’s ideal if you can bus instead of fly. “With that being said, we’re not going to be bussing people 12, 14 hours to get back the next morning. What we’re looking at doing is finding the right range with doing a bus [trip] and getting there safely and making sure we are staying with the values that we have. “We're trying not to take away from the student-athlete experience. I think we can provide them a great experience. The great thing about being where we are, with the number of Power Five [conference] teams, with the number of Division I teams within a six-, seven-, eight-hour radius is a huge number that will provide great variety for our teams to compete — and to compete in a very high level.

"I think we’ve spent a lot of time in the past comparing ourselves to others, and I think we need to focus more on ourselves and how we can be great." — Corrigan

In a perfect world, what would have been the highest priorities after one year on the job? “I think it’s just laying the groundwork to create a better experience for our students, for our fans, for our coaches to be able to compete and win championships in everything that we do and in every aspect of their life. Whether it's academics; in providing a better opportunity for them in working with the rest of campus to allow them to find internships and ways to help the community; the ability to compete on the field or court or pool or whatever else it is, to be able to win championships and not be afraid to do that. “The last thing is to find a way to strengthen the entire Pack and find a way to create greater pride in who we are and what we are as an institution. I think we’ve spent a lot of time in the past comparing ourselves to others, and I think we need to focus more on ourselves and how we can be great. When we are great, we’re going to be a formidable opponent, and we’re all going in one direction. We’re going to be better and it’s going to be a more enjoyable environment from our students, to our coaches, to our fans, to everyone to come and be a part of NC State. Is the facility plan still full speed ahead? “We’re still meeting on that. Really what that is … more of a master facility plan, an athletics development plan to provide us the groundwork over the next three, five, 10 years to lay out a plan for what we think we need to do with our facilities, and that’s what the input is. “Students, the coaches, the fans can make sure in whatever we’re providing is as good as it can be, it’s best in class.

Corrigan likes to invite student-athletes and championship-winning teams over to his house to celebrate. (Ken Martin)