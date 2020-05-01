NC State Director Of Athletics Boo Corrigan Discusses With The Wolfpacker The Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic And Prospects Of Football In The Fall

On Thursday, April 30, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan celebrated his one-year anniversary on the job. There were no gatherings to honor the occasion however. Instead, Corrigan and ADs across the country are being tested like never before thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corrigan talked over the phone with The Wolfpacker Wednesday, with much of the conversation centered around trying to administer a department while campus is shut down and without clear answers of what the future holds thanks to the coronavirus. Part I of highlights from our interview deal with that subject.

Corrigan officially began his job at NC State on April 30, 2019. (Ryan Tice)

Let’s start with Coronavirus. What is your message to Wolfpack fans right now? “We’re all in this together. This is a global pandemic. Something where we need to follow the guidance we are being given. "That being said, we really, really look forward to being back together. Whether it’s in Reynolds or Carter-Finley or Dail Baseball, or anywhere else to celebrate, we’re going to do that. "Right now, we’re all in this together. We have to find a way to stay connected, to stay engaged and to stay strong.” What are the biggest challenges for you right now? “I’m a guy that really doesn’t like the word challenge and tries to shape it always into an opportunity. I keep trying to find the opportunity in this. "We’re connected to a great community, we really are. We’re having town halls with all of our athletes every two weeks. We’re meeting with our staff every two weeks. We’re connecting with our head coaches once a week, the executive staff on a weekly basis. … I think the key opportunity we’re trying to hold onto right now is the ability to stay connected. “Whether that’s … reaching out to Wolfpack nation regarding football season tickets or the Wolfpack Club calling up and seeing how people are doing. It’s really an opportunity to bring pause and see how people are doing, check in and try to make sure you’re doing the right thing all the time.”

"I don’t see [college sports] coming back if we don’t have students on campus. I think it’s really hard to just have one group, and that one group being athletes, to come back." — Corrigan

What response have you heard when reaching out to the Wolfpack Club members and NC State fans?

“I think they want a sense of normalcy. They want to talk about their lives and how they’re doing. They want to find out how our students are doing, how our coaches are doing, how recruiting is going. Some of the things never change, in the context of what it is. “Sports always provides a great way of bringing people together to celebrate. I think that’s what they want to talk about: how’s the team doing, how are the young men and young women doing? What does it look like, whether we’re going to play or not. "You just start having that conversation, maybe to take their mind off of everything else that’s going on and allow them to focus on something different.” Have you had a chance to forecast the impact of COVID-19 on the financial budget for the current fiscal year about to end and the year ahead? “Current year, we’re still looking at some things. Obviously, we’ve saved some by not playing games. There’s money not spent on travel and money not spent on hosting games, and those sorts of things. On the other side of it, there were some contractual deals we had that, as a result of the pandemic, have been asked for relief in their contracts and those sorts of things. So we’re not quite sure. “Looking at next year, we’re looking at everything and different possibilities. I do know that the world has changed an awful lot for us in the past six, seven weeks. I think trying to project too much and make too many assumptions on something that’s not going to occur for at least three or four months, you can work yourself into a frenzy with thinking 15 different scenarios. "We may not need 15 different scenarios. It could be we’re going to play all games, [or] we’re going to play all games without fans, [or] we’re going to play all games with a limited number of fans. "Another thing that is tough for us in these times is trying to be really patient, trying to be really steady and study on what’s going on and let that drive your decisions instead of pure emotion.” How hard is it to maintain the balance of short-term and long-term thinking right now? “It can be. There’s probably a lot of wasted nights … just laying there thinking back and forth what could be and that problem. There’s no great value in feeling sorry for yourself or looking at things in a certain light. Like I’ve said before, you’ve got to figure out who you are right now. We’re always going to worry about people first. “We’re in exam week right now. We need to make sure the student-athletes have all the support they need. … That’s really the immediate target that we’re looking at. From there, I want our coaches to worry about what they control, and I’ll worry about the things that they don’t control and making sure that we’re in good shape. "I do believe we have a really great culture in the athletic department of people wanting to help and people wanting to do the most right thing.” When you look ahead to the fall sports, where do these decisions come from? “There’s a federal component of it, there’s a state component of it, there’s a system component of it, there’s an institutional component of it. We’re looking at all those things. "The NCAA is a membership association, so while they can inform the membership on what they think and how that works, I don’t know that they’re going to make hard and fast rules for what’s going on. Their job is to inform the membership. "Whether that’s a committee that’s going to be in charge of this, they can inform them and then that committee will be the one that makes the recommendations to the council. Then they make the recommendations to the board of governors that actually produces the decision. “So, in the shortest term, we have to wait for the state, the system, then the institution.”

Corrigan noted: "From our standpoint, nothing is going to be implemented until we have our marching orders from the system and from Chancellor [Randy] Woodson.” (NC State media relations)