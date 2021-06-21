Previewing Monday's College World Series game vs. Vanderbilt

The teams that start the College World Series in Omaha at 2-0 has a distinct advantage in their side of the bracket. Vanderbilt and NC State will face each other at 7 p.m., with that privilege on the line. The game will be televised by ESPN. NC State knocked down Stanford 10-4 to open the CWS, while Vanderbilt won a 12-inning thrilling over Arizona, prevailing in walk-off fashion in a 7-6 victory. The Commodores are the betting favorite to prevail in Omaha, but NC State has been hot, going 32-9 in its last 41 games. Here is a preview of what to expect from a loaded Vanderbilt squad.

Vanderbilt is sending Jack Leiter to the mound Monday, considered MLB's top pitcher prospect in the upcoming draft. (VUCommodores.com)

Pitching

For the third straight game, NC State's potent lineup will face a strong challenge from the mound. In game three of the Super Regional at top-ranked Arkansas, the Wolfpack had to knock off the Razorback' do-it-all superstar pitcher Kevin Kopps, the top hurler on the mound in college baseball this year. In game one of the CWS, it defeated Stanford ace Brendan Beck, a likely top-5 round MLB Draft pick who was the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year. Now it's Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter, considered by MLB.com to be the best pitcher prospect in the upcoming draft and the No. 3 overall player available. Leiter, the son of former long-time MLB pitcher Al Leiter, can reach mid-to-upper 90s on his fastball on a heater with a high spin rate. Throw-in a plus curveball and slider combination and it is easy to see why Leiter is highly thought of by pro scouts. Leiter was the more dominant of Vanderbilt's two aces pitchers, joining Kumar Rocker, who is considered the second-best pitching prospect in the draft. Leiter went 10-3 on the mound with a 2.16 ERA in 16 starts, one of which was a complete game shutout. He allowed just 41 hits in 96.0 innings while strikeout out a whopping 156. Batters hit a meager .127 off of him. He can give up home runs, surrendering 12, and he has battled control at times with 41 walks. He's also hit 10 batters. If Leiter goes deep into games, Vanderbilt has two closers it can turn to at that point. Nick Maldonado had eight saves in 26 games, sporting a 2.42 ERA and allowing only 26 hits and a .163 average against. He has a tremendous K/BB ratio of 52 to 6. Luke Murphy also had eight saves among his 24 games and had a 2.75 ERA. Hitters managed just 21 hits in 36.0 innings and collectively batted .171 on him. He has overpowering stuff with 56 strikeouts, but he also had 13 walks and hit seven batters. Both Maldonado and Murphy are rated among the top 250 players in the upcoming draft by MLB.com. Both also pitched 2.2 innings in Vanderbilt's extra-inning win over Arizona, with Maldonado throwing 48 pitches and Murphy 44. Vanderbilt does rely heavily on right-handed pitching.

Lineup