NC State has a strong team performance in win over Stanford

“Early in the game I think they missed a hit-and-run, and we weren't able to throw the runner out. The next guy [Pack leftfielder Jonny Butler ] hits a two-run homer. Swinging bunt, we throw it down the line, and it ends up being an unearned run.

“A lot of credit to North Carolina State,” Esquer said. “Every mistake that we made, they capitalized on and were able to expand upon plays that we didn't make.

Stanford baseball coach David Esquer could tell that the Wolfpack took that message to heart following NC State’s 10-4 win over the Cardinal in the opener of the College World Series, which put the Pack in the winner’s bracket to face the victor of Saturday evening’s game between Vanderbilt and Arizona.

Before flying out to Omaha for the College World Series, NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent told the media that one of the keys to success was maximizing your opportunities.

“So it's 3-0 before anybody could get settled in their seats.”

Before Stanford could get into a groove, it would be 6-0. Butler’s two-run shot in the top of the first was complemented by a solo homer from junior rightfielder Devonte Brown in the fourth. Then Butler added two more runs batted in with a two-out bloop single later in the inning.

“I thought they did a great job of two-out hitting, and some of those hits were real hitter hits,” Esquer noted. “I think the one by Butler, just a jam shot to right field.

“And you can look at it as a cheap hit. I look at it as those are the hits that good hitters get in clutch situations. He fought one off into right field, and those are two big runs.”

NC State chose to start junior Reid Johnston, who looked more like the reliable Johnston throughout his career rather than the one hit hard at Arkansas in the Super Regional. Johnston allowed just two hits through six efficient innings, but in the top of the seventh the Cardinal had fur straight hits off Johnston, including a two-run homer, to make the game interesting.

With two-on and no outs, Avent turned to junior closer Evan Justice. A fielding error allowed a third run to score in the inning, but Justice was able to escape without any further damage.

Butler insisted that the Pack was not concerned, knowing it had Justice putting out the fire.

“Never a worry, once we get the lead in the seventh, eighth inning, we feel game over,” Butler noted. “Confidence through the roof. With what Evan has been able to do, unbelievable. Never a doubt.”

Just to make sure, however, NC State batted around the order in the ninth to add four more runs, with Butler adding a pair of RBI on a two-run single to give him a career-high five for the game.

“That was a big, big inning for us,” Avent acknowledged.

“I had a lot of confidence coming in here,” Butler noted. “I thought I played really, really well the last game against Arkansas.

"Also, there was a lot of pressure on the pitchers all game because every time I was up I think there was runners in scoring position. I'm always comfortable in those situations knowing that the pressure is on the pitcher; he has to come to me.”

The end result was a quality team win. Every batter in the lineup reached base at least once, seven had at least one hit and four had multiple base knocks. The Pack was also able to draw six walks and steal a base.

The top three batters in the lineup of junior first baseman Austin Murr, sophomore centerfielder Tyler McDonough and Butler went collectively 7 for 14 at the plate with a double and a homer, five runs scored, six RBI and drew three walks.

On the mound, Johnston delivered six quality innings, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned) with just one walk and five strikeouts. Justice struck out four in three scoreless frames and didn’t walk a batter while surrendering a pair of hits.

“Reid Johnston was Reid Johnston,” Avent said. “Evan Justice was Evan Justice. And I thought some of the guys at the top of the lineup had big, big days.”