Preview of NCISAA live period event
The NCISAA event today-through-Sunday at Lewsville (N.C.) Forsyth Country will have the most recent player NC State has offered.
NC State offered Davidson (N.C.) Day senior point guard Isaiah Denis on Friday, and he'll be playing all three days this weekend.
Several players will be under evaluation this weekend, hoping to get a Wolfpack offer.
Related links — Class of 2025 hot board and videos | Class of 2026 hot board and videos
Class of 2025
Friday:
8 p.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Charlotte United Faith (Court 2)
Saturday:
5 p.m. — Greensboro Caldwell Academy vs. Charlotte Providence Day (Court 1)
8 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy (Court 2)
Friday:
9 p.m. — Fayetteville Berean Baptist vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Saturday:
6 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Matthews Covenant Day (Court 1)
8 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy (Court 2)
Sunday:
12 p.m. — Fayetteville Cape Fear Academy vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
2 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Class of 2026
Friday:
9 p.m. — Fayetteville Berean Baptist vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Saturday:
1 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 1)
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 2)
Friday:
7 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Charlotte Latin (Court 2)
Saturday:
1 p.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Durham Academy (Court 2)
3 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Wilson Greenfield School (Court 2)
Sunday:
9 a.m. — Apex Thales Academy vs. Wilson Greenfield School (Court 2)
11 a.m. — Wilson Greenfield School vs. Charlotte United Faith (Court 1)
Friday:
6 p.m. — Harrells Christian vs. Winston-Salem Calvary Day (Court 2)
Saturday:
1 p.m. — Harrells Christian vs. Gastonia Gaston Day (Court 3)
3 p.m. — Durham Academy vs. Harrells Christian (Court 3)
Sunday:
1 p.m. — Harrells Christian vs. Raleigh North Raleigh Christian (Court 2)
3 p.m. — Harrells Christian vs. Greensboro New Garden Friends (Court 3)
Friday:
6 p.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Fayetteville Academy (Court 3)
Saturday:
8 a.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Huntersville Southlake Christian (Court 2)
10 a.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Westminster Catawba (Court 1)
Sunday:
8 a.m. — High Point Christian vs. Matthews Carmel Christian (Court 1)
10 a.m. — Matthews Carmel Christian vs. Fayetteville Cape Fear Academy (Court 3)
Friday:
6 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 1)
Saturday:
12 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. Charlotte United Faith (Court 2)
2 p.m. — Raleigh Grace Christian vs. High Point Christian (Court 1)
Sunday:
8 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 3)
10 a.m. — Fayetteville Academy vs. Raleigh Crace Christian (Court 2)
Friday:
9 p.m. — Fayetteville Berean Baptist vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Saturday:
1 p.m. — Greensboro Day vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 1)
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 2)
Friday:
9 p.m. — Fayetteville Berean Baptist vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Saturday:
6 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Matthews Covenant Day (Court 1)
8 p.m. — Davidson Day vs. Greensboro Caldwell Academy (Court 2)
Sunday:
12 p.m. — Fayetteville Cape Fear Academy vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
2 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Davidson Day (Court 1)
Note: Greensboro Caldwell Academy junior wing Cole Cloer is likely to miss some time due to injury. Junior forward Josiah Sanders of Fayetteville Berean Prep didn't play last weekend. Wilson Greenfield School junior point guard Kobe Edwards has also missed time with an injury.
Class of 2027
Friday:
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Gaston Christian (Court 1)
Saturday:
3 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Gastonia Gaston Day (Court 1)
5 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Fayetteville Berean Baptist (Court 2)
Sunday:
2 p.m. — The Burlington School vs. Davidson (Court 1)
4 p..m. — The Burlington School vs. Cannon School (Court 1)
Saturday:
9 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Gaston Christian (Court 3)
11 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Charlotte Latin (Court 3)
Sunday:
8 a.m. — Burlington Christian vs. Raleigh Grace Christian (Court 3)
10 a.m. — High Point Christian vs. Burlington Christian (Court 1)
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE