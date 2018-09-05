Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football and basketball recruiting
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk at Amedeo's in Raleigh about what we can glean from week one of NC State and others in football and also take a look at a couple of important official visitors in basketball.
Among the topics discussed:
• Big-picture what were the encouraging signs from week one that should translate later into the season, and what was ominous from the win over James Madison that might spell trouble.
• How did NC State compare to other teams in the ACC and on its schedule in week one.
• Where do five-star prospects Wendell Moore and Jalen Lecque stands in basketball recruiting.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves’ Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook