Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal talk at Amedeo's in Raleigh about what we can glean from week one of NC State and others in football and also take a look at a couple of important official visitors in basketball.

Among the topics discussed:

• Big-picture what were the encouraging signs from week one that should translate later into the season, and what was ominous from the win over James Madison that might spell trouble.

• How did NC State compare to other teams in the ACC and on its schedule in week one.

• Where do five-star prospects Wendell Moore and Jalen Lecque stands in basketball recruiting.